Galaxy S20 to get Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update

Seoul, Dec 28 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has confirmed that the 'Galaxy S20' smartphones will receive the stable update of Android 12-based One UI 4 next.



The smartphone maker has been testing the Android 12-based One UI 4 beta on the Galaxy S20 series for quite some time now. However, the lineup won't get any more beta builds.



According to GSMArena, Samsung Korea's Beta Operations Manager, who said "there are currently no plans to open additional betas" and the company is "preparing to open the official version".



As per report, the company is on schedule to provide the One UI 4.0 update to its customers sometime in January. However, the Samsung Beta Operations Manager refused to provide the exact schedule when asked for by a community member.



According to previous reports, Samsung will be releasing the One UI 4 for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE in January 2022.



Samsung recently released the October 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy Z Flip3 globally.



The October 2021 patch for the international Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with firmware having version F711BXXU2AUJ7. The patch fixes more than 60 security and privacy-related issues and the changelog also talks about improved stability of the device.



The new build adds Portrait mode support for pets to take portrait photos of cats and dogs with the Flip3's front and rear cameras.



