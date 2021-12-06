Galaxy A03 Core with 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, 5000mAh battery launched

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Samsung on Monday launched its new budget smartphone 'Galaxy A03 Core' with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, powerful octa-core processor and massive 5000mAh battery.



Priced at Rs 7,999 for 2GB+32GB variant, Galaxy A03 Core is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. The smartphone is available in two classic colours - black and blue.



"Galaxy A03 Core has been developed on the latest Android Go platform, which means it comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS. These customised apps of Android Go 11 launch 20 per cent faster compared to Android 10 Go, making for great user experience," the company said in a statement.



In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A03 Core comes with a large 6.5-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the powerful octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, Galaxy A03 Core ensures optimised performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps, the company claims.



Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture for bright photos and a 5MP front camera.



Galaxy A03 Core comes with 32GB internal memory with expandable memory up to 1TB allowing you to store more content.



In addition, the device houses a 5000mAh battery.



--IANS

wh/svn/bg