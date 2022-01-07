Gal Gadot says her version of Cleopatra will be 'sexy and smart'

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Gal Gadot will play the ruler of ancient Egypt in a new movie that will be produced by her 'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins and give fans a teaser of what to expect from her take on the character.



Speaking to InStyle magazine, Gadot said, "I can't reveal a lot but I can tell you that we're going to celebrate the Cleopatra story. We're going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we're living in today."



The historical figure has been portrayed on the big screen a number of times -- most notably by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1963 movie 'Cleopatra' -- but Gadot says that Kari Skogland's project will be different from those that have come before, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said, "I've watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history but I feel like we're telling the story the world needs to hear now."



The casting of the Israeli actress caused a backlash when it was announced, as people argued that an Arab or African star should have taken on the part.



Gadot hit back at the critics by insisting that Cleopatra -- whose race has been subject to debate among historians -- was actually from Macedonia but the right Macedonian actress "wasn't there".



The 'Red Notice' star said, "First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was Macedonian."



"We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there. And I was very passionate about Cleopatra."



"I have friends from across the globe whether they're Muslims, Christian, Catholic, atheist, Buddhist or Jewish, of course 'People are people'. And with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much."



