Gadkari slams excessive litigation by green activists in Goa

Panaji, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday flagged the issue of hyper activism by green activists in Goa, whose prolific petitions in Courts, the Union Minister said tends to stall development projects.



Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Gadkari said that he was himself the "biggest environmentalist", but added that development and environment had to go hand in hand.



"People are a lot more eager here," Gadkari said when asked to elaborate on his comments during his speech on Monday, when the Union Minister said that development projects were stalled in Goa because "many people in Goa go to courts in the name of environment".



"I am the biggest environmentalist. I do not write books. I have an NGo which works in water conservation. It has also won an award. Ecology and environment has to be protected. But while protecting ecology and environment, there are road accidents. Traffic is increasing," Gadkari said.



"We all have to work towards preserving ecology and the environment, but to stop all works (is unreasonable). If there was no railway in Goa that was also opposed. After the Railways were introduced Goa benefited so much. I respect environmental activities," he said.



"We all should do better to obtain international benchmarks, but the economy is also important so that people can get jobs and poverty is alleviated. There has to be a balance between both, hand in hand."



--IANS

