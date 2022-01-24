G-23 leaders Azad, Hooda & Raj Babbar find place in Cong star campaigners' list

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Congress on Monday released a list of star campaigners for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh and the G-23 group leaders have found a place in the list, including former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.



Others in the list from G-23 are former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raj Babbar, former state Congress President. But Kapil Sibal, who is an MP from the state, has not been given importance. Azad and Sibal were the leaders who raised voice against the party leadership and demanded elections, which are now an ongoing process with membership drive.



The list also has Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



From the younger lot Hardik Patel and Kanhaiya Kumar have found place with Sachin Pilot and Deepender Singh Hooda.



Varsha Gaekwad, Supriya Shrinate and Praneeti Shinde are among the young women leaders who have been placed in the list with Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot.



The Congress has named 66 women out of the declared of 166 candidates, which is marginally higher than the 40 per cent as promised by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra party General Secretary and In-charge UP.



Last week the party had declared the names of 125 candidates in which 50 are women, constituting 40 per cent of the candidates.



The women have been chosen from diverse backgrounds. These include the mother of Unnao rape survivor; Poonam Pandey an Asha Worker; Nida Ahmed, a journalist; and social activist Sadaf Jafar from Lucknow who was at forefront of anti-CAA protests.



--IANS

miz/dpb