Futsal has the potential to be a game-changer for India: AIFF

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Following the successful completion of the Futsal Club Championship, All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said the shorter version of the beautiful game has "tremendous potential".



The Championship came to an end on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, as Delhi FC were crowned champions.



"I am very happy and I think Futsal has got tremendous potential in the country. I think this tournament will be a game-changer for futsal in India," said Das.



He continued on the development and the aims of AIFF on futsal in the future. "Futsal is what we want to do going forward, we wanted to do it a couple of years ago as well but had to delay the plans due to the pandemic. For the next edition of the tournament, I hope we will have spectators in the stadium."



On the other hand, Asian Football Confederation also praised the apex body of Indian Football for the "fantastic job". Jacob Joseph, Senior Development Officer Futsal and Beach Soccer, AFC, was also present to grace the grand finale played between Mohammedan SC and the eventual champions Delhi FC.



"It was a fantastic match between the two finalists, Mohammedan SC and Delhi FC. The AIFF have done a fantastic job in organising the inaugural edition of the tournament, and I would like to thank the federation for organising this event in such fashion. We will continue to support the federation in their future endeavours as well," said Joseph.



