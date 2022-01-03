Fun episode of 'Unstoppable with NBK' as Rana and Balakrishna share great time

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK' will have 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati in the upcoming episode.



Balakrishna, who entered into hosting, has so far been successful in creating his own mark by having Tollywood's biggies present on his show.



Now that Rana Daggubati is all set to appear on the show 'Unstoppable', the makers unveiled a fun-filled promo. The promo of the upcoming episode features Rana Daggubati having a witty conversation with Balakrishna.



Rana, who is the guest on the talk show, is seen quizzing Balakrishna, the host, in return.



When being quizzed about Balakrishna's bond with his wife, Balakrishna answers that he is the one who apologises when the two have an argument.



"Lord Krishna himself held Satyabhama's feet when she was upset. Who am I?" Balakrishna said.



A few more questions, and Rana dares Balakrishna to propose to his wife on the phone. As Balakrishna says "I Love You", his wife replies, "I know that you always love me", which is accompanied by claps from the audience.



The episode is to be aired on Aha on January 7.



