Full Gujarat HC restores Yatin Oza's senior advocate designation

Gandhinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) The Gujarat High Court has restored the senior advocate designation of veteran lawyer Yatin Oza after the Supreme Court's decision in his favour.



The designation has been restored for a period of two years, effective from January 1 2022.



The high court's Registrar General issued a notification on Thursday, stating that the decision to restore Oza's designation was taken at a full court meeting of the high court held on December 24.



In July 2020, the high court had decided to withdraw Oza's designation after he raised allegations of corruption against its registry. It had also initiated a suo motu contempt proceedings against Oza and found him guilty.



Oza had appealed to the Supreme Court against the contempt judgment, while also filing a separate writ petition challenging the court decision to withdraw his designation.



A Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on October 28, restored the senior designation of the lawyer for a period of two years with effect from January 1, 2022, while stating any extension beyond this will be at the discretion of the Gujarat High Court after taking into account the conduct of the veteran lawyer.



Oza has served as the president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association 17 times.



