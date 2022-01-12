FTC can proceed with lawsuit aiming to break up Facebook owner

New York/New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) US competition watchdog Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can proceed with a breakup lawsuit against Facebooks owner, a federal judge has ruled, The Guardian reported.



Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, had asked a court to dismiss an antitrust complaint brought by the FTC for the second time. However, Judge James Boasberg said on Tuesday that the FTC's revised lawsuit should be allowed to proceed, the report said.



"Ultimately, whether the FTC will be able to prove its case and prevail at summary judgment and trial is anyone's guess. The court declines to engage in such speculation and simply concludes that at this motion-to-dismiss stage, where the FTC's allegations are treated as true, the agency has stated a plausible claim for relief," wrote Boasberg of the US District Court for Columbia district, The Guardian reported.



The FTC, under its new chair, Lina Khan, wants to force Meta to sell its photo-sharing app Instagram and its messaging service WhatsApp in one of the biggest challenges the government has brought against a tech company in decades. Its lawsuit accuses Meta of pursuing a "course of anti-competitive conduct", the report added.



The FTC had originally sued Facebook during the previous Donald Trump administration, and its complaint was rejected by the court in June last year. The agency filed an amended complaint in August, adding more detail on the accusation that the social media company had crushed or bought rivals. Meta's platforms are used by 2.8 billion people around the world on a daily basis.



Boasberg said that this time around the FTC has been "far more robust and detailed" in presenting its case.



He wrote: "The agency has also explained that Facebook not only possesses monopoly power, but that it has wilfully maintained that power through anti-competitive conduct, specifically, the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp," the report said.



