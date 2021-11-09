FSL report confirms bullets fired from Ashish Misra's gun in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 9 (IANS) Trouble for Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni's son, Ashish Misra, are bound to increase with the Forensic Science Laboratory confirming that shots had been fired from the licensed guns of accused Ankit Das and Ashish Misra during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.



The Lakhimpur police had seized weapons licensed to Ashish Misra and Ankit Das. All the firearms were sent for forensic testing on October 15, the report of which came in on Tuesday.



Farmers had alleged that Ashish and Ankit had fired several rounds during the violence. However, the two had denied this.



It may be recalled that eight people were killed in the October 3 violence, which took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.



Four farmers and a journalist were knocked down by a car carrying the BJP workers.



Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni's son Ashish Misra is among the 13 people arrested in connection with the death of the farmers.



--IANS

amita/dpb

