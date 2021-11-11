From Russia with Love: Ashish Tyagi surprised to see Russians dancing to Mithun's song!

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Ashish Tyagi, who was last seen in the web series 'Bose', will soon be playing a parallel lead in upcoming action film 'Squad'. Ashish says the most surprising moment for him was when he saw Russians dancing to a song of actor Mithun Chakraborty while shooting for the film in Belarus.



Ashish says: "One odd day our executive producer wanted to surprise us all by ordering samosas for all of us and to our surprise, the Russians loved the snack so much that they finished it all before we could eat, also the other day we wrapped early and all of us thought off hitting the local pub and to our surprise, we found out that Russians are dancing crazily on Mithun Da's 'Jimmy Jimmy' song. That was such a treat for our eyes."



He further shares about missing Indian food while shooting in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.



"We used to miss Indian food in Europe, and all the stunts that we initially were not able to perform and we used to laugh at it together. Though we were not able to understand each other's native language, our film crew often used to chat with locals, so it was quite fun. It was a great experience.



"We faced a lot of challenges like harsh weather, shooting post-pandemic, travelling through different time zones but on the positive side, we got to work alongside an amazing international cast and crew. The country we were shooting in was quite surreal and despite the harsh weather we were able to pull off our shooting in the beautiful country."



'Squad' starring Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj in lead roles is releasing on November 12 on ZEE5.



