From making rangolis to gorging sweets, actors reveal Diwali plans

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Diwali - the festival of lighting 'diyas', making beautiful 'rangolis' with different colours and tempting sweets is here. It is a time when people spruce up their houses, decorate them with flowers and lights and organise get togethers with family and friends.



The festival is special not only for us but the entertainment industry is also geared up for the celebration. Here few actors turned up to share their plans for Diwali this time.



Actress Disha Parmar who essays the role of 'Priya' in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' shares about enjoying the festival with her husband. She says: "This is my first Diwali after my marriage with Rahul and I'm really looking forward to it. We'll be lighting diyas, decorating the house with flowers and of course making a Rangoli. For me, Diwali is incomplete without Rangolis. There'll be scrumptious food and lots of Mithai."



On the other hand Karan V. Grover who plays the role of 'Angad Maan' in 'Udaariyaan' says he is fond of sweets. This time he is busy with shooting and enjoying the festival in Chandigarh.



"I have a major sweet tooth, and I always get my hands on every sweet I can find, but only after doubling my workout sessions! Well, I was making plans with my friends and family to play cards this Diwali. But there is a sudden change in plans as I am now in Chandigarh shooting for 'Udaariyaan'. I am very excited because this is the first time I am getting back to working after the lockdown and that too away on Diwali, and beautiful Chandigarh is just the much needed cherry on top . We have already entered the festive vibe as the whole cast and crew, along with shooting the Diwali segment on camera, is also enjoying the festivities equally off camera."



Well each one of us has their own way of celebrating this festival. Similarly Nakul Roshan Sahdev loves to enjoy the festivity in classic and traditional ways. "I love the classic Diwali vibe. So for me, the theme of the Diwali party has to be a very classic festive vibe; with lots of marigold flowers and traditional diyas, and classic Indian food. But no sweets, as I don't like Indian sweets," he revealed, adding: "I would love to celebrate Diwali with Lionel Messi one day," said Nakul who is seen in the web series 'Girgit'.



'Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?' actor Ambrish Bobby feels that the most important aspect of this festival is to spend time with family. The actor has special plans as he is going to distribute sweets and crackers in a nearby orphanage.



"Diwali has its own vibe of togetherness that makes it one of my most favourite festivals around the year. No matter how far you are, on this day you get pulled towards your family and that is the magic of this festival of lights. I am busy with shooting, my wife and my children have started with Diwali arrangements, and it feels great to come back home to the festival excitement. I have also planned to visit a nearby orphanage with sweets, phuljharis, notebooks, pens and books and celebrate with the little kids over there. I strongly believe that happiness is doubled when shared."



