From 'Bua-Babua', UP poll narrative shifts to 'Baba-Babua'

Lucknow, Nov 7 (IANS) From the famous 'Bua-Babua' narrative that dominated the Uttar Pradesh politics in 2019 when the BSP and SP forged an alliance, the focus is now shifting to 'Baba-Babua' -- Baba being Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Babua remains Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav.



Akhilesh Yadav had referred to Yogi Adityanath as 'Baba' at an event and the Chief Minister retaliated by taking a jibe at the SP chief and saying: "Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega (This twitter will give you votes)."



The Chief Minister was in Akhilesh Yadav's home district Etawah on Saturday to inaugurate and lay foundations for projects worth about Rs 475 crore. The projects he inaugurated included the Central jail in Etawah.



Hours before, Akhilesh Yadav, referring to Yogi Adityanath, had said: "Baba Mukhya Mantri should not contest an Assembly seat, he is already on his way out."





In retaliation, Yogi Adityanath said: "I had come here (Etawah) twice during corona. But people of other parties were in home isolation even when you were in a crisis. They should remain confined to their homes even during polls. They need to be given replies to by people in this manner only. Tell them, 'Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega'."



He asked BJP supporters to ensure the aleaders who sat at home during Covid should be made to remain there' in the elections.



"They were busy on Twitter. So, tell them, Babua, Twitter will vote for you," the Chief Minister added.



Yogi Adityanath also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for frequently accusing the BJP and him of "re-laying foundation stones and inaugurating or re-inaugurating previous SP government projects".



"It happens only in the BJP government that we lay the foundation and then inaugurate the projects. When the intent is not clean, dishonesty and corruption rule. Even if power is attained by deceit, and foundation stones are laid, the public does not leave them in a position to inaugurate the projects."



The Chief Minister also mentioned Ayodhya to attack the SP without directly naming it.



"The sparkle from the lamps in Ayodhya are shining across the world. This is the same Ayodhya where people used to be scared to go earlier and where Ram bhakts (devotees of Ram) were fired at (in 1990 when Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister)," he said.



The war of words between BJP and SP leaders is already touching a new low with both the parties lashing out at each other, using derogatory languages.



The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due early next year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.



Political parties have already started campaigning for the polls in right earnest.



--IANS

