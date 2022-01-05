Fresh Covid cases zoom to 3,350 in Gujarat, Ahmedabad reports lion's share

Gandhinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) Fresh Covid cases in Gujarat zoomed to 3,350 on Wednesday, taking the states overall tally to 8,40,643, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for almost half of the fresh cases at 1,660.



The surge came just ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022 scheduled in Gandhinagar from January 10-12.



One more patient succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, taking the state's Covid death toll to 10,126 so far.



Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat reported 690 cases on Wednesday, followed by Vadodara (181), Rajkot (159), Anand (114), Gandhinagar (85), Kheda (84), Kutch (48), Navsari (47), Bhavnagar (40), Bharuch (39), Valsad (34), Vadodara (31), Panchmahal (26), Morbi (25), Jamnagar (20), Dwarka (17), Mahesana (13), Dahod (12), Sabarkantha and Junagadh (8 each), Amreli and Mahisagar (7 each), Arvalli and Surendranagar (6 each), Gir Somnath (5), Banaskantha (4), Tapi (2), and Botad (1).



The state also reported 50 Omicron cases on Wednesday, taking the state's tally of the latest Covid variant to 204, of which 112 have been discharged. Ahmedabad reported 34 fresh Omicron cases, followed by Vadodara (5), Kheda (4), Surat and Anand (3 each), and Kutch (1).



Gujarat's active Covid caseload presently stands at 10,994.



