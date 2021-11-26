French fishermen to block ports, Channel Tunnel in Brexit row

Paris, Nov 26 (IANS) French fishermen will on Friday block three ports and the Channel Tunnel to stop exports to the UK and demand that London accelerate the delivery of fishing licenses, the National Committee for Maritime Fisheries and Marine Aquaculture (CRPMEM) in Paris said.



The committee said that the aim of the action is to defend the fishermen's "just and legitimate demands" and to prevent the UK from obstructing future negotiations, reports Xinhua news agency.



The CRPMEM said it regretted that despite months of negotiations, London and Jersey still refuse to issue the fishing licenses legitimately expected by French professionals under the trade and cooperation agreement concluded between the UK and the European Union (EU) on December 24, 2020.



"The situation has become untenable for our fishermen, whom the current uncertainty places in a very fragile position," it stressed.



According to the committee, Friday's action is meant to be "symbolic and non-violent".



If the fishermen's demands were ignored, they will turn this "warning shot" into other types of action, the committee warned the UK government.



"We don't want handouts, we just want our licenses back. The UK must abide by the post-Brexit deal," Gerard Romiti, president of the CRPMEM, was quoted by local media as saying.



Brexit has deprived several French fishermen of the right to operate in UK territorial waters.



The UK has agreed to grant fishing licenses to boats that can prove past fishing activity in its waters, but too few such licenses have been delivered, according to the French fishermen.



