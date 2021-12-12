Franklin Templeton unit holders to receive another tranche of Rs 983 cr

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Investment firm Franklin Templeton on Sunday announced that SBI Funds Management will distribute the next tranche of Rs 983.81 crore to unit holders across all six shut schemes.



The payment will commence on Tuesday.



"As advised by the court appointed liquidator (SBI MF), the payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will commence from 14 December 2021," a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said.



So far, the total payout is worth Rs 25,114.39 crore.



Post the Rs 983 crore payout, the schemes' total return would go up to Rs 26,098.19 crore, amounting to 103.50 per cent of the asset under management (AUM) as on April 23, 2020, it said.



Last month, the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) distributed another tranche of Rs 1,115.55 crore to the investors of the six shut debt funds.



