Frank Walker, MOTi team up with pop star Shai for 'I Wonder'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Indian pop star Shai has released her new love track 'I Wonder' as a part of her collaboration with Canadian DJ Frank Walker and Dutch music producer MOTi.



The deeply intimate track programmed electronically, talks about first glances and manifesting romance.



Frank Walker has previously collaborated with world famous artistes including Astrid S. for his top 10 Canadian top 40 radio single 'Only When It Rains', which earned a Juno Award nomination for Dance Recording of the Year in 2020.



Mumbai-born Shai relocated to the UK after attending the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. She has been writing songs for the likes of Nicky Romero, W&W, Ayokay, Jay Pryor, and Freedo, among others.



Her songs have also been synced on multiple platforms including Netflix's 'Lucifer' and ITV's 'Love Island UK & USA'. She has also had chart success on the Billboard dance charts at the 20th spot.



MOTi, on the other hand, is a renowned music producer and DJ from Amsterdam. He has produced for multi-platinum hip-hop artistes like Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid and collaborated with multi-platinum dance legends including Tiesto, Major Lazer and Martin Garrix.



MOTi has also been an increasingly prevalent force in the pop/major label world having produced remixes for P!nk, Major Lazer and DJ Snake, Selena Gomez and Marshmello, Lil Wayne, and Galantis.



