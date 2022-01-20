Fra Fee joins 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Fra Fee has joined the upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' prequel series.



According to variety.com, the live-action musical series was ordered at the streamer Disney Plus in June 2021. It stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' film.



In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie's stepsister.



Set in the iconic kingdom of 'Beauty and the Beast' years before the Beast and Belle's romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with Tilly after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the trio off on an unexpected journey.



Fee will star as Prince Benoit Berlioz, a childhood friend of Tilly's who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince.



Fee was most recently seen in the Marvel-Disney Plus series 'Hawkeye' in the role of Kazi Kazimierczak, a member of the Tracksuit Mafia and close friend of Maya Lopez, also known as Echo.



He also recently appeared in the Acorn TV series 'Dalgliesh'.



On the big screen, Fee is known for his roles in the live-action 'Cinderella' starring Camila Cabello as well as the 2012 adaptation of 'Les Miserables', 'Pixie' opposite Olivia Cooke, and 'Animals' opposite Alia Shawkat among others.



