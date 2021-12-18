Foxconn Technology India workers stage protest

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) Hundreds of workers of Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd staged a protest on a highway demanding to know the status of colleagues who were affected by food poisoning earlier this week.



About 14,000 men and women are employed in the Foxconn Technology unit that makes electronic components, iPhones for Apple and others.



Many of the women workers are staying in the nearby dormitories.



According to the workers, Wednesday several women workers were affected due to food poisoning after having lunch at one of the dormitories on Wednesday.



The affected workers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and some were admitted.



According to the workers, the management did not give any proper answer when queried about the health condition of their colleagues who were admitted to the hospital.



On Friday night, the women workers squatted on the highway disrupting the traffic.



The protest continued on Saturday morning as well and government officials are talking with the protesters.



