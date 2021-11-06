Four years of Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Amaravati, Nov 6 (IANS) It was on November 6, 2017 that the then leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and present Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy began the historic Praja Sankalpa Yatra which changed the polity of the state.



Taking his first step from Idupulapaya, he walked into the hearts of people covering 134 Assembly segments spread over 2,516 villages across 13 districts in 341 days.



The longest padyatra ever taken by any political leader in the country continued for 341 days, covering 2,516 villages, 134 Assembly constituencies. During this walkathon, Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed 124 public meetings and 55 community meetings.



Since he took over the reins in May 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader has fulfilled most of the promises he made during his interaction with a cross section of people.



The host of schemes which the YSRCP government launched stemmed from the interaction Jagan Mohan Reddy had during his mega walkathon.



The schemes include Amma Vodi, YSR Asara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Muddha, YSR Law Nestham, YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsakara Bharosa, YSR Vahana Mitra, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Housing for poor, Zero interest loans, Nadu Nedu in schools and hospitals, YSR Kanti Velugu, YSR Sampoorna Poshna, Jagannna Vidya Kanuka, widening the scope, coverage of YSR Aarogyasri.



Welfare schemes, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and transparent governance reflected in all the subsequent polls, from local body elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.



According to YSRCP, the milestones achieved by the historic padyatra remained etched in public memory. Jagan Mohan Reddy had achieved 500 km milestone at Gotturu in Dharmavaram, Anantapur on December 16, 2017 and 1000 km Saidapuram at Venkatagiri, Nellore on January 29, 2018.



The Praja Sankalpa Yatra completed 1500 km Mulukuduru in Ponnuru, Guntur on March 14, 2018 and 2000 km Venkatapuram in Eluru, West Godavari on May 14, 2018. The 2,500 km milestone was reached at Pasalapudi in Ramachandrapuram, East Godavari on July 8, 2018 while 3,000 km milestone was reached at Desapatrunipalem in Vizianagaram on September 24, 2018.



It was at RaviValasa in Tekkali, Srikakulam on December 22, 2018 that the YSRCP leader completed 3,500 km. The padyatra concluded at Ichapuram, Srikakulam on January 9, 2019 after covering a total distance of 3,648 km.



Jagan Mohan Reddy steered YSRCP to a landslide in the 2019 elections winning 151 of the 175 Assembly and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.



