Four things we learned from Spain's Matchday 16

Madrid, Dec 7 (IANS) Real Madrid opened up an eight-point gap at the top of La Liga this weekend as both Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona lost at home. Here are some things we learned in Spain over the past two days.







1. The title is Real Madrid's to lose.



Real Madrid were lucky to beat Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in their two previous games, but they were clear winners away to Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on December 4 night, with goals from Vinicius Jr and Luka Jovic seeing them home against a disappointing rival that seemed to suffer big night nerves.



The win lifts Real Madrid 10 points above a side that only three weeks ago was top of the table, and puts them eight ahead of Sevilla who are second with a game in hand.



You could argue that for much of the season Real Madrid have not been brilliant and the goals of Vinicius and Karim Benzema have sustained them, but even if that is true, they have still been better than everyone else and the title is clearly theirs for the taking.







2. Sevilla quietly stake their claim



Sevilla's 1-0 win at home to Villarreal may have had a dose of fortune to it as Villarreal missed several chances to take a point, but it leaves Julen Lopetegui's men in second place and quite possibly as Real Madrid's main title challengers, Xinhua reports.



Lopetegui deserves credit as his side is without key players Youssef En-Nesyri and Jesus Navas, robbing him of his top goalscorer and right wing-back, but he has built a team based on a solid defense, with the 'triangle' of Fernando, Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde the foundation that allows others such as Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan and Ivan Rakitic to shine.



This is a decisive week for Sevilla with a Champions League visit to RB Salzburg followed by a league game in Bilbao, but for the moment they seem to be the most creditable of Real Madrid's rivals.







3. A reality check for Xavi



Barca rode their luck to beat Espanyol and Villarreal in Xavi Hernandez's first two league games in charge, but the 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on December 4 provided fans with a reality check.



Barca started brightly in the Camp Nou as they have done in Xavi's other games in charge, but once their initial burst ran out of steam, Betis were comfortable and controlled the game except for a brief spell when Ousmane Dembele came on as a second-half substitute.



Xavi's main problem is that without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Antoine Griezmann and with Ansu Fati injured, he doesn't have the players to score the goals when they are on top, while the number of young players in his side means it is hard to keep their performances going for 90 minutes.







4. All credit to Betis



It would be unfair to focus just on Barcelona after Saturday's game. Betis produced an assured display in defense and even without key playmaker Nabil Fekir, they were able to dominate the ball for long periods of the game and create chances against Barca on the break.



Juanmi has gone from being a fringe player to the top-scoring Spaniard in La Liga, and much of the credit has to go to coach Manuel Pellegrini. The man nicknamed 'the engineer' is not a coach for a quick fix, but slowly and surely he gets his teams to win games with a mix of organization and individual talent. That's why Betis are currently third in La Liga.



--IANS



akm/