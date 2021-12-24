Four shot in Chicago shopping mall

Chicago, Dec 24 (IANS) Four people were injured during a shooting at a shopping mall crowded with last-minute holiday shoppers in Chicago.



Shots were fired at about 5.45 p.m. on Thursday at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall, as two men exchanged gunfire in a corridor area in the east part of the mall, Xinhua news agency quoted Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger as saying to reporters.



One of the men was wounded and taken into custody and three bystanders were also hit.



All gunshot victims have non-life threatening injuries, police said.



Police have taken into custody two people and are investigating the possibility of a third suspect.



Police presence at the shopping mall has increased after a looting incident happened there in recent weeks, local media reported.



