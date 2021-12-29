Four sentenced imprisonment in power theft cases

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Coming down heavily on power theft, Special Courts of Electricity Tis Hazari and Dwarka have sentenced four individuals to imprisonment and imposed heavy penalties, discom company BSES Delhi said on Wednesday.



BSES Delhi is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure and the Government of NCT of Delhi.



In the first case, the two convicted guest house owners were awarded three-year imprisonment with a penalty of Rs 33 lakh imposed on them.



Besides, a person was penalised Rs 23.70 lakh.



"Moreover, in both the cases, in case of default of the fines, they will have to undergo Simple Imprisonment (SI) of six months and three months respectively. In both cases, the accused had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial," the statement said.



In another case, a Special Court of Electricity, Dwarka, let off a person convicted of power theft, only after he had paid a penalty of over Rs 73,000 and spent a couple of days in jail, it added.



The cases go back to an inspection where it was detected that 26 kilo watt of direct electricity theft took place in a building in Central Delhi's Daryaganj.



It added that no electric meter was found at the site in which a 30-room guest house was operating.



"...it is of utmost importance to underscore that it is not a mere theft, but it is one which not only causes stupendous economic loss but also jeopardises lives," the statement said quoting the special court's judgement.



