Four police personnel thrashed in Bihar village

Patna, Jan 7 (IANS) Miffed over illegally charging money from bikers, angry villagers thrashed four police personnel in Patna's Azimchak village, an official said on Friday.



The incident occurred on January 2 and its video was shared on social media on Thursday night.



The villagers claimed that a police team from the Gaurichak station used to illegally charge money from bikers while checking their vehicles in the Azimchak village.



"On January 2, they signalled a biker to stop because he was not wearing a helmet. As he tried to escape from the place, the police thrashed him with a baton. The biker got injured and fell on the ground," said a villager on condition of anonymity.



When the injured biker informed other villagers about the incident, they reached the place within a few minutes' to talk to the officials. However, when the police threatened the villagers too, they dragged the personnel from inside the gypsy and brutally beat them up.



The injured police officials have been identified as Sub-Inspector (PSI) Bambam Kumar, and three constables named Devendra Paswan, Pappu Kumar and Rajendra Prasad Yadav.



They claimed that when the biker saw them checking vehicles, he tried to escape from the place and met with the accident. As he was not wearing a helmet, he sustained injuries on head and other parts of the body. They did not thrash the biker with a baton.



"We have registered an FIR on the basis of statement and video evidence available against four persons. Manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused," Lalmani Dubey, SHO of Gaurichak police station, said.



--IANS

ajk/sks/dpb