Four Pak soldiers killed in North Waziristan

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) At least four Pakistan soldiers were killed and one militant was arrested during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan on Friday, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation in the area on the reported presence of terrorists.



During the intense exchange of firing with the terrorist, four soldiers lost their lives, the Express Tribune reported.



Meanwhile, in another security operation in Tank, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, two militants were killed.



They were identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal, the ISPR added in a separate statement.



It said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the suspects who were involved in "terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom".



--IANS

san/ksk/

