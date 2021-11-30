Four of family found dead in Delhi's Siraspur village

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Four people, including two children, were found dead at a house in northern Delhi's Sirsapur village, an official said here on Tuesday.



According to police, the man was identified as Amit(30), his wife(25), and two kids aged six and three years.



The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, the official said.



"We are looking at all possibilities and even if it is a case of suicide, circumstances that prompted them to take the extreme step needs to be probed. An investigation has been initiated into the case," he said.



Locals could be seen gathered outside the house where the incident occurred.



The incident brings back memories of the horrific 2018 Burari incident of north Delhi wherein 11 members of a family were found hanging in their house.



