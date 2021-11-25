Four of a family found murdered in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 25 (IANS) Four members of a family were found murdered in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj on Thursday.



All four were killed with a sharp-edged weapon, possibly an axe.



The deceased include Phoolchand, his wife Meenu, daughter Sapna and son Shiv.



On receiving information about the murders, the police reached the spot with a dog squad and forensic team to collect samples.



The bodies have been sent for post mortem.



SSP Prayagraj, Sarvshreshtha Tripathi said that three bodies were found in one room and the body of the girl was in another room.



He said that all the family members had been hit on the head.



Other family members of the deceased claimed that the murders were a result of a property dispute with one Sushil Kumar who had attacked them several times in the past too.



The SSP assured that the accused would be arrested soon.



