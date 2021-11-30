Four Nigerians with expired visa held, will be deported

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Delhi Police have apprehended four more foreign nationals who were illegally residing in India with an expired visa, an official said here on Tuesday.



According to the official, a police team of the Dwarka district apprehended 4 Africans roaming in the area of Uttam Nagar police station. All of the foreigners, identified as Chidi Basil Odor, Frank Fred Emefiele, Bright Odor, and Alex Oseh, are natives of Nigeria.



"After verification of their credentials, it was found they were overstaying in India without a valid visa," the official said.



As they were not able to provide any suitable reason and supportive document for their overstay in India, they were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) along with their original Passports. The FRRO ordered their deportation.



Meanwhile, all the four African nationals have been sent to the detention centre at Lampur Border.



Notably, the Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make Dwarka area crime-free. Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers, and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time.



The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.



