Four new cases take Omicron tally in Rajasthan to 17

Jaipur, Dec 14 (IANS) Four more people tested positive for Omicron variant of Coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday taking the tally to 17 in the state, Health officials said.



Of the four, three had come in contact with an infected family which returned from South Africa.



Health officials confirmed that a woman who came from Ukraine via Dubai has also tested positive.



In all, 27 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Monday which included the four Omicron cases.



While eight cases were registered in Hanumangarh, seven cases each were reported in Jaipur and Bikaner, two each in Ganganagar and Udaipur and one in Churu.



Meanwhile, two Covid-related deaths were recorded in the state and the deceased included a 78-year-old man who is a resident of Sardarshahar and an 80-year-old woman from Rajsamand.



Earlier, on December 6, a 20-year-old woman had succumbed to Covid, while last month the deadly virus had claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-month-old baby.



The total active case in the state stood at 259 till Monday evening.



--IANS

arc/shb/