Four killed in separate incidents in Bihar

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) Four persons were killed in three districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, an official said on Monday.



The first incident occurred in Fatuha, Patna district, when Shiv Kumar was gunned down by unidentified assailants on Monday morning.



Kumar, of Nohta village, was out on a morning walk when the bike-borne assailants opened fire on him at Fatuha Chowk at around 7 a.m. The attackers then fled the scene.



"We have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," an official of Fatuha police station said.



The second incident occurred in Samastipur where an owner of a milk booth was gunned down by unidentified miscreants in Rahua village under Warish Nagar police station.



The deceased was identified as Sarvesh Thakur (50).



The attackers fired on him when he was on way to the milk booth to start commercial operation for the day.



Local police recovered several cartridges from the spot. Police said that personal enmity could be the reason of murder.



Thakur was attacked in August 2020 as well but had escaped.



The third incident took place in Suryagarha block in Lakhisarai district when a group of dacoits attacked a house of elderly persons in Rampur village on Sunday night.



The dacoits thrashed the elderly couple leading to their deaths.



"We have initiated the investigation and recorded statements of neighbours to identify the dacoits," an official of Suryagarha police station said.



--IANS

