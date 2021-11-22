Four held in Delhi on attempt to murder charge

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Four persons including a minor were arrested by the police for stabbing a man in south Delhi, police said on Monday.



The accused have been identified as Aashiq alias Tohid, Arman alias Armani, Shailesh alias Balu and one minor boy.



According to a police officer, on November 20, a call was made to the Sangam Vihar police station regarding a stabbing incident after which they rushed to the spot and met the caller.



The man who called the police told the personnel that some persons were quarrelling in front of his house and one of them who sustained injury was taken to Majeedia Hospital.



Thereafter, the police personnel reached the hospital where the injured victim was admitted.



He informed that a man known to him, Sonu, had a fight with Babu. After some time Babu and his associates namely Golu, Tohid and Armani came there and suddenly Golu took out his knife and stabbed him and fled the spot.



On the statement of the injured, an FIR of 'attempt to murder' under sections 307 and 34 of the IPC were registered at the Sangam Vihar Police Station.



During the investigation, the family member of accused persons were questioned thoroughly to get any clue about them.



The police said that local sources were also deployed and through surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused was traced.



Accordingly, a raid was conducted and all the accused were apprehended from a specified location.



Of the four accused, Arman was previously found to be involved in two cases of criminal intimidation and sexual harassment while Babu was also earlier booked in three cases.



