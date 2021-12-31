Four dead in remote control explosion in Quetta

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Four people were killed and 14 others injured in a remote controlled blast in Pakistan's Quetta city, Geo News reported.



According to the police, the explosion took place near the Science College at Jinnah Road on Thursday night.



Witnesses told the police that glass windows of buildings situated in the vicinity of the blast were shattered as security forces and rescue officials reached the site of the explosion.



The injured have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital, the police added, while three people who sustained injuries are reported to be in critical condition.



Following an initial probe into the incident, the Director-General of Police Syed Fida Hussain Shah said that 2.5 kg of explosives were planted on a pole near the site of the blast, the report said.



He said that an event organised by the JUI was underway, and as soon as it ended, the explosion took place near the gate of the venue.



Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had earlier condemned the incident and had instructed the inspector-general of police to submit a report related to the blast.



At the same time, the provincial adviser to the chief minister on the interior was directed to further improve the security situation of the city.



Adviser to the Chief Minister on Interior Raza Langoo had said that the blast occurred through a remote-controlled device, while a probe was being carried out.



"Terrorists aim to target civilians," he said.



