Four children of a family drown in dam in MP

Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) Four teenagers, including one girl, drowned in a dam in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.



The incident was reported from a village in Betul district of the state, where the four siblings had gone for bathing at the dam early on Thursday.



Out of the four, three bodies have been recovered (till the time of filing this report) while the search for the fourth was underway, said the district police. They have been identified as Nikhil Dholpuri (18), Prateek Dholpuri (14), Aysha (14) and Kashish Dholpuri (18).



They had left for bathing at Padar dam located nearby in the morning. After waiting for hours when the children did not return home, the family members started searching for them. They had left for the dam without informing the parents, the police said.



Around 4 p.m. a family member saw their clothes on the edge of the dam and the local police were alerted.



"We received information around 4 p.m. that four children have drowned in the dam, which is around 22 feet deep. We reached the spot and started a search operation. Three bodies have been recovered, while the fourth one is still missing," said a senior police official in Betul.



