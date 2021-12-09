Former world No. 1 Mauresmo appointed tournament director of French Open

Paris, Dec 9 (IANS) Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the tournament director of the French Open, said the French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Thursday. The appointment makes Amelie the first woman to lead the proceedings at the clay-court Roland Garros tournament.



"I am very proud to join the Roland-Garros team. I have accepted the position of Tournament Director with clear ambitions. I will carry them out with the same high standards, freedom and passion that have always driven me," said Amelie.



She succeeds Guy Forget, who stepped down from the role on Tuesday with his contract expiring at the end of the year and had been at the helm since 2016 and of Paris Masters since 2012. Mauresmo will be there in the role for three years till 2024, as per what French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton has said.



The 42-year-old was the winner of Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006 apart from a sliver medal in women's singles at the 2004 Athens Olympics and 2005 WTA Tour Championships. After her retirement in 2009, Amelie ventured into coaching several top players like Andy Murray, Marion Bartoli, Victoria Azarenka, Michael Llodra, and Lucas Pouille apart from serving as Fed Cup captain for France.



