Former TN Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji on the run in job racket case

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji who was denied anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court on Friday is on the run after the Tamil Nadu police department constituted six teams to arrest him.



Bhalaji who was addressing a public function against the 'misdeeds' of the DMK government on Friday suddenly disappeared from his hometown, Virudhunagar after the Madras High Court denied him anticipatory bail.



The AIADMK leadership however said that Rajenthra Bhalaji was being witch-hunted by the DMK government.



AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar told media persons on Sunday that Rajenthra Bhalaji was not in hiding and was taking legal opinion regarding moving an appeal against the Madras High Court disapproving the anticipatory bail.



The prosecution has charged that the former minister had taken money from 23 people promising them jobs in 'Aavin' the state-run dairy cooperative. Bhalaji was the minister for dairy development during the period of the previous AIADMK regime from 2016-21.



The Madras High Court on Friday while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of the former minister said, "This court consistently in the cases of job racketing, find innocents are being cheated, lured and their future becomes questionable and considering the fact that job aspirants lose their money, they also lose their future."



--IANS

aal/skp/