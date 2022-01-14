Former minister Ramveer Upadhyay resigns from BSP

Hathras, Jan 14 (IANS) Ramveer Upadhyay, the BSP MLA from Sadabad Assembly constituency here, has resigned from the party



Upadhyay, who held several important portfolios during the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh, was suspended from the party in 2019.



He, in his resignation, has levelled many serious allegations against the party.



Upadhyay has said that he has to resign as the party has deviated from the principles and ideals made by Kanshi Ram.



In a letter sent to the party chief Mayawati, he said, "I brought to your notice that the party's cadre is slipping away from us and urged you to review the party's performance. The truth I told you was neglected. I was suspended from the party. This has hurt the sentiments of my supporters."



Except Upadhyay, his entire family has joined the BJP.



--IANS

