Former Madras HC judge Selvam to head TN's fourth Police Commission

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) Madras High Court's retired judge, Justice C.T. Selvam will head the fourth Police Commission constituted by the Tamil Nadu government, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday said.



Retired IAS officer, K. Alauddin, retired IPS officer K. Radhakrishnan, Dr. C. Ramasubramaniam, and retired professor Nalini Rao are the other members and ADGP, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, will be the member secretary of the Commission, will examine in detail various aspects of policing as well as the measures towards the welfare of police personnel.



The panel will recommend measures to improve policing, to make the Tamil Nadu Police a better police force, improve cyber policing, policing with a humanitarian approach, and getting the police to have a better relationship with the general public.



The DMK had, in its election manifesto, promised the constitution of the fourth Police Commission.



--IANS

aal/vd