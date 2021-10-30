Former Himachal minister G.S Bali passes away at 67

Shimla, Oct 30 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurmukh Singh Bali passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 67.



The four-time legislator died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, his son Raghubir Singh Bali posted on his Facebook page.



--IANS

vg/shb/ksk/