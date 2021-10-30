Former Himachal minister G.S Bali passes away at 67
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 1635565863000
Shimla, Oct 30 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurmukh Singh Bali passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 67.
The four-time legislator died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, his son Raghubir Singh Bali posted on his Facebook page.
