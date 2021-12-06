Former Guj Congress MP Sagar Rayka joins BJP

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Former Congress MP from Gujarat, Sagar Rayka on Monday joined BJP. Earlier in the day, former president of Telangana Employees Association Ch Vittal also joined BJP at party headquarters here.



Former Congress member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, Rayka joined the BJP in presence of party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Lok Sabha member and Gujarat BJP general secretary Vinod Chavda.



Vittal joined the BJP in presence of union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Chugh, party Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay and its chief national spokesperson Anil Baluni.



Welcoming former Rajya Sabha member Rayka to the party, Chugh said, "He is a big name in Gujarat and a senior leader of Congress, who had worked in different positions in the party. Rayka built the Congress' student wing NSUI in colleges in Gujarat. Today he joined the BJP and I welcome him to the party."



Chugh said Rayka joining BJP will strengthen the party and also help in its expansion. "No one wants to remain in Congress. Gujarat Congress is leaderless and directionless like its national leadership in the country," Chugh said.



After joining BJP, Rayka said that there is a leadership crisis in Congress and its Gujarat leadership is working in violation of the party constitution. He pointed out that the new Gujarat Congress president was appointed without consultation with the state unit.



"Congress party has lost connect with the people and there is no hope. I have known Prime Minister Narendra Modi since I was a student. I joined BJP to contribute to the development of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. I will do whatever the work party (BJP) assigns to me," Rayka said.



