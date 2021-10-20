Former Goa Dy CM Dayanand Narvekar joins AAP ahead of polls

Panaji, Oct 20 (IANS) Former Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly and deputy Chief Minister Dayanand Narvekar joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Tuesday.



"The AAP has a structure in place in Goa and they have done exemplary work in the national capital," Narvekar told reporters after his formal induction in the party.



Narvekar, a former Congress leader, served as the Speaker of the state assembly from 1985-89, while he was also deputy Chief Minister in a subsequent Conrgess-led alliance regime in the mid 2000s, which was led by Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.



Interestingly, party sources said that Narvekar's entry into the AAP has sparked internal debate in the party rank in the coastal state considering the fact over the former Deputy Chief Minister's tainted past.



Narvekar, as the head of the Goa Cricket Association, was arrested in a 2001 scam involving printing of counterfeit tickets for a One Day International match in South Goa's Fatroda stadium between India and Australia.



While charges have been framed against Narvekar and other officials of the Association, the case is currently ongoing in a local trial court.



As Speaker, Narvekar has also had to battle accusations of molestation by a junior staffer, but the former Congress politician successfully contested the allegations to come out unscathed.



"As local office bearers we are disappointed with the move to induct Narvekar, we are considering a move to put in a strong protest to our party higher ups," an AAP office bearer said on condition of anonymity.



