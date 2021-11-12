Former CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed Secy General of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody was appointed Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which will commence on November 29 and end on December 23.



Mody who is a 1982-batch retired IRS officer took charge on Friday. Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who is the appointing authority signed the letter of appointment of Mody.



He replaced PPK Ramacharyulu who was posted just 73 days ago on September 1 as the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha. Ramacharyulu had joined the Rajya Sabha secretariat in 1983. He rose through the ranks to become the Secretary General.



Interestingly, Ramcharyulu's appointment order did not prescribe a tenure. However, Mody's appointment letter says his tenure is for one year.



It is for the first time that an IRS officer has been appointed Secretary General Rajya Sabha. Traditionally, the post has been held by an IAS officer.



The Secretary General heads the RS secretariat and is the key person to the Chair for running parliamentary affairs. He is also the eyes and ears of the Rajya Sabha chairman in matters related to rules and procedures.



In the CBDT, Mody got three extensions after his scheduled retirement date in August 2019. He retired in June 2021.



