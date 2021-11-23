Former blast case convict killed for goat theft, 4 held

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) A former convict in the Coimbatore bomb blast case, who had undergone 11 years' imprisonment, was killed by four youths for stealing a goat in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Police have made four arrests in this connection.



After serving his jail term M. Sait alias Sait Bakarudin was released from prison.



The arrested youths told Podanur police that a goat was stolen from the house of one Abudhakir on Monday and they found out that it was with Bakarudin.



Abudhakir, his younger brother Mohammed Ali and their friends confronted Bakarudin who threatened them with a knife.



Later, Abudhakir's father Sulaiman brought the Podanur police to the mutton stall where the goat was kept by Sait Bakarudin who was under the influence of alcohol.



Police asked him to appear at the Podanur police station later in the day.



According to the police, the youths followed Bakarudin after the police left and hit him with iron rods and heavy sticks.



Local people found Bakarudin in an unconscious state and rushed him to Coimbatore Medical College hospital where he was declared brought dead.



Podanur police arrested Abudhakir, his brother Mohammed Ali, their friends, A. Mohammed Nazif and A. Mohammed Anzar on Tuesday afternoon. They were charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.



--IANS

aal/svn/bg