Forest Essentials marks its first international launch in the UK

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANSlife) One of Indi's leading luxurious Ayurveda skincare brands, Forest Essentials, announces its international foray with the London based Lookfantastic.com, Euroe's premium online beauty retailer. The partnership enables the brand to take significant strides towards its expansion globally starting with the launch in the United Kingdom.





"Our focus and USP at Forest Essentials has always been at delivering high quality Ayurvedic products in a sustainable way, with a global appeal. We firmly believe that the time is right for Forest Essentials to expand to the UK, as our first international footprint with Lookfantastic,' Europe's premium online beauty retailer.



"The UK audience is well aware of Ayurveda and we are certain that the demand for our Made in India luxurious Ayurveda products, is going to continue to grow multifold, as consumers are today looking for moments of self-care, to feel better in this stressful period and we are well positioned to support this type of feel-good indulgence that consumers are seeking today," says Samrath Bedi, Executive Director, Forest Essentials.



The brand's iconic product ranges, across skincare, body care and haircare will be available for purchase in the UK, including the Soundarya collection, crafted with 24k gold. Additional collections offered include the Men's Collection, Madurai Jasmine and Mogra, Green Tea and Oudh, and Nargis, Indian Rose Ab'olute. The brand's vast gifting options are also available via the e-retailer.



A portfolio of over 660 premium brands onsite and revenue share grown 40 percent year on year in the last 4 year makes, Lookfantastic is one of the most successful beauty websites globally. Unrivalled technology, a team of world-class experts, over 30 localized sites in as many languages enables the website to attract millions of visits per month with nearly 71 percent of them being international making it a natural choice as a retail overseas partner for Forest Essentials.



Commenting on the announcement, Bedi added, "Ayurveda has gained acceptance globally and there is an increased need to explore authentic products that are not only luxurious but also high on efficacy. Forest Essentials has been a pioneer in every sense and we're confident that our foray into the UK will enable us to represent India and products Made in India successfully in the international market."



