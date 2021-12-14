Foreign-based terrorist groups behind Darbhanga station blast: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Darbhanga Railway Station (Bihar) bomb blast case probe has revealed that the conspiracy was hatched by a foreign-based terrorist organisation, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.



"During the investigation of the case pertaining to bomb blast at Darbhanga Railway Station, conspiracy hatched by a foreign-based terrorist organisation has surfaced," Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.



A parcel purportedly containing women's clothing, sent via train from Secunderabad, exploded while it was being unloaded on Darbhanga Railway station platform on June 17 this year.



The Minister also said that presently there is no plan to deploy Central paramilitary forces in Darbhanga.



"Key Location Plan (KLP) for Central Armed Police Forces' is decided interalia on the basis of operational necessity and location suitability," he said.



He said that there is a Defence Airport at Darbhanga from where the commercial flights have already been started.



"A postal training centre also exists at Darbhanga. Besides, the setting up of an AIIMS and a centre of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Darbhanga have also been approved," Rai underlined.



Responding to the question whether the government is considering handing over the security of these institutions to central security forces, he said the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force for security of industrial undertakings/institutions is considered on the basis of threat assessment.



--IANS

uj/vd