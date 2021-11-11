For many villages, Taliban takeover is a sigh of relief and life

By Hamza Ameer

Kabul, Nov 11 (IANS) The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has brought with it a different set of rules and way of life for its locals, which is being questioned and criticized globally. The hardline history of the previous Taliban rule, rights to women, basic rights to the citizens and utilization of Afghan soil for terrorism, are some of the many points of serious concern, that have stopped any country from officially recognizing the Taliban rule.





While the Taliban rule in Afghanistan has shrouded the future of the country's citizens; the new rule has come as a sigh of relief and a hope of life for hundreds of villagers, who have witnessed the brunt of air strikes, gun battles and funerals.



The Taliban takeover, for these villagers, particularly from the urban middle class, has been rejoiced as it brings with it, an end to the ongoing airstrikes and gun battles, making their villages as a frontline fighting point in the past.



In Dastan, a remote farming village, situated in the north of Balkh province, residents have not seen international aids, workers or dignitaries coming to their help. However, the village has certainly seen gun battles, air strikes, corruption and loss of lives of their loved ones. For them, Taliban takeover will end the fighting, loss of lives of their family members and corruption.



"I would give everything to the Taliban," said Maky, an elderly resident of Dastan.



"Now, there is no sound of shooting. The war is over and we are happy with the Taliban."



Another elderly resident of the village, Hajifat Khan, celebrates the Taliban victory by putting colourful flags and trinkets on the graves of the Taliban fighters, who died fighting from Dastan in the past.



"The men and women of this village are Taliban supporters, young and old. Now, Im satisfied. Now there are no infidels," he said adding that Dastan used to be a thriving community, but shrunk due to relocation of may families, who suffered to fighting and poverty.



Hajifat said that many families of his village and many others lost their loved ones, young and old in attacks by the Taliban insurgents and air strikes by US-led forces, whose target would rarely be in major cities and would primarily be focused on rural areas.



"I was against both of them because I wanted peace," said Mohammad Nasir, a young resident of Dastan village.



"I have grown up seeing a war raged against us. I have seen funerals. I have heard and witnessed deadly airstrikes. I have witnessed deadly terror attacks. At least now, we know we have to fight against poverty. At least no one is coming to kill us. I am happy Taliban have taken over," he added.



--IANS

hamza/ksk/

