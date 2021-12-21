For first time, two Omicron cases detected in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (IANS) For the first time, two Omicron cases have been detected in Odisha.



Both are foreign returnees and their health condition is stable, an official said here on Tuesday.



"After genome sequencing, we found two Omicron positive cases. While one person returned from Nigeria, another returned from Qatar," said State director, public health, Niranjan Mishra.



Both the two Omicron positive persons have returned from "non-at-risk" countries and from the very beginning they are under isolation, he said, adding, "both are stable now. One person is asymptomatic while another is having very mild symptoms."



Contract tracing of both the persons have been done. As many 21 persons, who had come in contact with the positive persons, have been traced out and RTPCR testing is being done, Mishra said.



He said genome sequencing will be conducted for all those who found positive in RTPCR test.



"Since November 21, we are putting all foreign returnees, including those who returned from 'non-at-risk' countries under surveillance. So far, around 8,800 people from foreign countries have returned to Odisha, of which around 1,600 are from 'at-risk' countries," Mishra said.



Among the foreign returnees, so far, 12 persons have tested Covid-19 positive. Still few people are untraceable, he informed.



As the transmission rate of the new variant is very very high, the director cautioned all people and appealed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour like social distancing, use of mask and hand sanitisation, even after receiving two doses of vaccine. However, there is no need to panic as the situation is totally under control, he added.



Meanwhile, Odisha has reported 146 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the active cases to 1,792. The State also confirmed the death of another person due to the virus. So far, 8,446 persons have died due to Covid in the state.



--IANS

