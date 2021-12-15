For 3rd time in pandemic time, Mumbai has no Covid-19 deaths

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) For the 3rd time in almost 22 months, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as the new variant Omicron continues to cause concern, officials said.



The previous nil deaths were notched on December 11 and October 17 in the city, and for several weeks, fatalities here have been restricted to single digit figures.



However, the city still continues to record the state's highest number of new infections daily - 238 on December 15, taking the progressive total to 765,934 since the pandemic started in mid-March 2020.



The city has built an impressive recovery rate of 97 percent and an average weekly growth rate of 0.03 percent and doubling rate of 2,514 days.



While no slums or chawls have been sealed for several days now, 15 buildings are currently under the seal to contain the spread of the virus, including those where Bollywood celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Amrita Arora live.



Meanwhile, Mumbai, - along with Pune district - has reported the highest 12 Omicron cases, while there is one each in other districts like Thane, Palghar, Latur and Nagpur, with the state total standing at 28 infectees till December 14.



--IANS

qn/vd