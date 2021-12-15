For 2nd year, no parties & big gatherings during Christmas-New Year Eve in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) For the second year straight, the state government will not permit parties or big gatherings during the Christmas-New Year Eve week owing to the spread of Omicron in the country's commercial capital, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said here on Wednesday.



However, all religious activities pertaining to the festival shall be allowed in Churches as usual, and detailed guidelines in the matter shall follow shortly, the minister said.



Justifying the proposed move, Shaikh added that it is being done to avoid overcrowding during the festival and prevent any further spread of the Covid-19 variant Omicron in the city, now -- along with Pune -- having the highest number of 12 cases, of the state's 28.



Moreover, many international flight passengers land here daily increasing the risks of the spread of the disease, he averred.



Last year, for Christmas (2020) and New Year Eve (2021), there were strict restrictions imposed as a precaution though the first Covid wave was on the wane.



The second and more severe Covid-19 wave started around February this year which has now become complex with the emergence of the Omicron variant since December 4 in the state, the first case being reported in Thane.



Shaikh's latest diktat will dampen the New Year Eve spirit, especially, in posh restaurants and luxury hotels, which usually host big-ticket mega-parties with Indian and foreign celebs joining the bash, besides exclusive private bashes at the homes or farmhouses of Bollywood or business bigwigs in and around Mumbai.



--IANS

qn/dpb