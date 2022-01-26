Football: Santosh Trophy postponed due to COVID-19

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy was postponed on Wednesday till further notice due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases.



The tournament was scheduled to be held at Malappuram in Kerala from February 20 to March 6.



The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it will review the circumstances next month before announcing the new schedule.



"The AIFF has communicated to participating state associations that in wake of rising in COVID-19 positive cases, and after consultation with the Government of Kerala, the competition schedule for the Hero National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy has been deferred," the AIFF said in a statement.



"A review of the circumstances will be undertaken in the third week of February to decide on new dates and the new schedule," it added.



--IANS



-avn