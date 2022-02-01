Foodies around the corner

By IANSlife

Instagram food stories are capturing the attention of users, and they are spending more time watching food reels, best foodie areas, and people who love to eat, share, and cook. So, here are some recipes inspired by the most popular food stories on Instagram; so cook, share, and eat!





Baked Pasta



Ingredients:



* 1 package (16 oz) uncooked pasta (such as penne, ziti, rotini or rigatoni)



* 4 cups marinara sauce (homemade or purchased)



* 1/2 cup grated Parmesan or Romano cheese



* 1 container (15 oz) ricotta cheese



* 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese (8 oz)



Preparations:



* Cook pasta in generously salted water 3 minutes less than recommended on package. Drain.



* Meanwhile, heat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish with cooking spray.



* Pour 2 cups of the marinara sauce into dish.



* Add half of cooked pasta; toss well. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.



* Spoon half of the ricotta cheese in dollops over top. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the mozzarella cheese.



* Repeat layers ending with mozzarella cheese.



* Cover lightly with foil, making sure foil is not resting on cheese.



Cheese Onion Rings



Ingredients:



* 1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices



* 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour



* 1 teaspoon baking powder



* 1 teaspoon salt



* 1 egg



* 1 cup milk, or as needed



* 3/4 cup dry bread crumbs



* seasoned salt to taste



* 1 quart oil for frying, or as needed



Preparation



* Peel and cut onions into 1-centimetre (1/2 inch) rings. Separate the rings.



* Slice the mozzarella into 4 even strips.



* Place a smaller onion ring in the center of a larger one.



* Fill the gap between the rings with the mozzarella strips. For extra cheesiness, use

two layers of cheese. Repeat with remaining onion rings and freeze for 1 hour.



* Place the flour, eggs and breadcrumbs into three separate bowls.



* Coat each prepared ring in the flour first. Then dip into the egg, then the breadcrumbs, then the egg again, and one last time into the breadcrumbs. Repeat with the remaining onion rings and place in freezer.



* Fill a large pot with oil and set over medium high heat until it reaches 350°F (175°C).



* Fry the rings until golden brown, being careful not to fry them for too long as the cheese may ooze out completely.



* Drain on a paper towel, then serve with marinara!



* Enjoy!



Banana bread recipe



Ingredients:



* 2 to 3 medium (7" to 7-7/8" long) very ripe bananas, peeled (about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups mashed)



* 1/3 cup (76g) butter, unsalted or salted, melted



* 1/2 teaspoon baking soda



* 1 pinch salt



* 3/4 cup (150g) sugar (1/2 cup if you would like it less sweet, 1 cup if more sweet)



* 1 large egg, beaten



* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract



* 1 1/2 cups (205g) all-purpose flour



Preparations:



* Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C), and butter a 4x8-inch loaf pan.



* In a mixing bowl, mash the ripe bananas with a fork until completely smooth. Stir the melted butter into the mashed bananas.



* Mix in the baking soda and salt. Stir in the sugar, beaten egg, and vanilla extract. Mix in the flour.



* Pour the batter into your prepared loaf pan. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour at 350°F (175°C), or until a toothpick or wooden skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. A few dry crumbs are okay; streaks of wet batter are not. If the outside of the loaf is browned but the center is still wet, loosely tent the loaf with foil and continue baking until the loaf is fully baked.



* Remove from oven and let cool in the pan for a few minutes. Then remove the banana bread from the pan and let cool completely before serving. Slice and serve.(A bread knife helps to make slices that aren't crumbly.)



* Wrapped well, the banana bread will keep at room temperature for 4 days. For longer storage, refrigerate the loaf up to 5 days, or freeze it.



Tacos



Ingredients:



* 1/2 an iceberg lettuce, shredded (refrigerated)



* 2-3 Tbsp sour cream



* 2 jalapenos, sliced



* 2 green chilies, sliced



* 1 tsp tomato puree



* 1 red onion



* 1/3 red, yellow and green bell pepper



* 100 gm cottage cheese (paneer)



* 150 gm rajma (kidney beans), cooked



* 1.5 Tbsp olive oil



* 2-3 cloves bashed garlic



* 1 tsp chilly powder



* 1 tsp cumin powder



* 2 green tomatoes



* 1.5 tsp black pepper



* Juice of 1 lemon



* 2 Tbsp coriander leaves, chopped



* 50 gm grated cheddar



* Taco shells



Preparations:



* In a pan, heat olive oil, add the bell peppers, onions, garlic, green chilies and saute nicely.



* Add the cooked kidney beans to this mixture.



* Crumble the cottage cheese into the pan.



* Add the cumin and chilly powder.



* Mix all the ingredients together well.



* Add 1 teaspoon of tomato puree to the mix.



* Season with salt and pepper, add lime juice and chopped coriander and mix well.



* In a mix add 2 green tomatoes, 1.5 teaspoon olive oil, a big pinch of salt and a small bunch of coriander leaves to make a nice green salsa.



To assemble Tacos:



* Warm the taco shells in a moderate oven 170°C for 5 to 6 minutes



* Start with adding the shredded lettuce in the taco, and then add the kidney beans and cottage cheese mixture, jalapenos, cream cheese and grated cheese with the green tomatillo salsa.



Over the top-milkshakes



Ingredients:



* 1 cup milk or almond milk



* 1 pint chocolate or vanilla ice cream



* 1/3 cup SKIPPY® Peanut Butter



Preparations:



* Place milk, ice cream, and peanut butter in blender and blend until smooth.



* Pour mixture into serving glasses. Garnish, if desired.



Garnish ideas:



Banana slices, strawberries, chocolate cream-filled cookies, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chopped peanuts, chocolate shavings, donut, wafers, hot fudge, marshmallow cream, candy sprinkles, donut holes, brownies



Brownie



Ingredients:



* Butter



* sugar



* cocoa powder



* eggs



* salt



* vanilla



* all purpose flour



* chocolate chips



Preparations:



* Melt the butter with sugar, salt, and cocoa powder



* Add the vanilla and eggs



* Add the flour



* Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes.



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



